Section of A90 to close overnight as resurfacing works take place

A section of the A90 will be resurfaced as part of a £305,000 project.

Bear Scotland will be carrying out the work at Inverugie Bridge near Peterhead.

The project will start on Friday and is due to finish on August 24.

A 10mph convoy system will be in place from Friday for the first night of improvements.

Due to the narrow width of the road on this section of the A90, a full overnight road closure will be in place from Monday for the remaining five nights to ensure the safety of the work force and road users during the improvements.

The road will be closed overnight from 7.30pm until 6.30am for five nights from Monday. The works will finish at 6.30am on Saturday

Andy Thompson, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “These works have been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A90 for motorists.

“The overnight road closures are essential to ensure the safety of both our workforce as well as road users, and our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.

“We encourage motorists to plans their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”