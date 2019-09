A section of the A90 is to benefit from £115,000 of carriageway resurfacing works.

The investment from Transport Scotland will see resurfacing improvements and lining upgrades on a southbound section of the road before the Pitskelly Junction, near Stonehaven.

The overnight project is scheduled to start on Wednesday and is expected to take four nights to complete.

Improvements will take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night with works due to be completed by 6.30am on Wednesday September 25.