Police close section of A90 as investigations continue after body found in search for Mark Russell

Investigations are continuing after a missing man was found dead near a major north-east road.

Police have closed off the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road, at St Fergus, this afternoon.

The A90 was closed for about six hours last night between Cortes House and the Waterside Hotel after a body was found nearby.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, the family of missing man Mark Russell have been notified.

Police had made several appeals to find the 45-year-old, who was last seen alive in Crimond, on July 23.

After the grim find yesterday, officers worked through the night at the scene and inquiries are ongoing today.

It is believed they have also been searching Crimond House grounds.

Due to the closure, a diversion is in place from the A952 at Cortes, A950 at Mintlaw to A90 in Peterhead and vice versa.