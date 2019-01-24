Thursday, January 24th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Section of A90 shut as police look to move jack-knifed lorry

by Callum Main
24/01/2019, 11:04 am Updated: 24/01/2019, 11:06 am
Police at the scene following the crash
Police at the scene following the crash
Send us a story

A section of the A90 was closed this morning as officers work to remove a jack-knifed lorry.

The vehicle was involved in a crash on January 17 with the driver taken to Ninewells Hospital after being cut free.

The driver suffered a broken vertebrae in his lower back and is recovering at home in Derby.

Speaking to The Courier earlier this week Carl Greenway thanked emergency services.

He said: “I was in the wrong place, at the wrong time with the right people.”

The southbound carriageway at Brechin is closed according to Traffic Scotland with motorists diverted through the town.

Police are expecting the entire process to take “an hour or two at most”.

More from the Evening Express

Breaking

    Cancel