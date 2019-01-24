Section of A90 shut as police look to move jack-knifed lorry

A section of the A90 was closed this morning as officers work to remove a jack-knifed lorry.

The vehicle was involved in a crash on January 17 with the driver taken to Ninewells Hospital after being cut free.

A90 CLOSED SOUTHBOUND AT BRECHIN The A90 is currently CLOSED SOUTHBOUND with traffic diverting through Brechin. This is to allow recovery of an HGV from an incident a few days ago. This should hopefully only take an hour or 2 at most, but please be aware of delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/Ob8RtFxpAl — TaysidePolice (@TaysidePolice) January 24, 2019

The driver suffered a broken vertebrae in his lower back and is recovering at home in Derby.

Speaking to The Courier earlier this week Carl Greenway thanked emergency services.

He said: “I was in the wrong place, at the wrong time with the right people.”

The southbound carriageway at Brechin is closed according to Traffic Scotland with motorists diverted through the town.

Police are expecting the entire process to take “an hour or two at most”.