Section of A90 set for major upgrade

Part of a north-east road will undergo a major upgrade later this month.

A section of the A90 north of the North Ellon Roundabout is set to benefit from carriageway reconstruction improvements worth £750,000.

The investment from Transport Scotland will see reconstruction improvements and carriageway strengthening works across over one kilometre of the A90.

It will mean that this section of the route continues to operate safely for years to come.

The project is scheduled to start on Friday, October 23 and is expected to take eight days to complete.

Works will be undertaken 24-hours a day to ensure work is completed in the shortest possible timescale, with all work expected to be completed by 6.30 am Saturday, October 31.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists there will be a 10mph convoy system in place. Due to the nature of the works, a lane closure will remain in place 24-hours a day throughout the duration of the project.

Consultation has taken place with residents and stakeholders in advance of the resurfacing works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “This £750,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this busy section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works 24-hours a day to limit the overall duration and impact of the project to motorists.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these works on the A90. We encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information.”