Section of A90 reopens after two-car crash

A stretch of the A90 was blocked this morning after a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the Aberdeen to Dundee road, near Brechin at about 9.25am.

According to Traffic Scotland both southbound lanes were restricted between the Angus town an Finavon, however this was cleared by 10.30.

A90 A933 Brechin – B966 Keithock – Accident, All lanes restricted Southbound has been cleared. #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 29, 2020

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A90 Southbound at Brechin around 9.25am on Saturday, 29 August, 2020.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”