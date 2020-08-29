Show Links
Section of A90 reopens after two-car crash

by Callum Main
29/08/2020, 11:36 am
A stretch of the A90 was blocked this morning after a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the Aberdeen to Dundee road, near Brechin at about 9.25am.

According to Traffic Scotland both southbound lanes were restricted between the Angus town an Finavon, however this was cleared by 10.30.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A90 Southbound at Brechin around 9.25am on Saturday, 29 August, 2020.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”