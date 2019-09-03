Tuesday, September 3rd 2019 Show Links
Section of A90 partially blocked after crash

by Callum Main
03/09/2019, 9:56 am Updated: 03/09/2019, 10:07 am
A section of the A90 has been partially blocked this morning following a one-vehicle crash.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway at Balnabreich, near Brechin at around 9.15am.

According to police and Traffic Scotland, one lane is currently blocked.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

A statement from police said: “Traffic is moving well enough at the moment, but please keep this in mind if you are in the area.”

