Section of A90 partially blocked after crash

A section of the A90 has been partially blocked this morning following a one-vehicle crash.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway at Balnabreich, near Brechin at around 9.15am.

According to police and Traffic Scotland, one lane is currently blocked.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

RTC ON A90 We are currently dealing with a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the A90 at Balnabreich near Brechin. ne lane is closed northbound and may be for some time. Traffic is moving well enough at the moment, but please keep this is mind if you are in the area. pic.twitter.com/z2jVOzlXYP — TaysidePolice (@TaysidePolice) September 3, 2019

A statement from police said: “Traffic is moving well enough at the moment, but please keep this in mind if you are in the area.”