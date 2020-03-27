Section of A90 closed following three-vehicle crash

A section of the A90 is currently closed following a three-vehicle crash.

The A90 Balmedie to Newburgh road is closed southbound at the Newburgh junction, but is expected to reopen shortly after vehicles are recovered.

A90 Balmedie Jct (B977) – Newburgh Road Jct (A975) – Closure, All lanes closed Southbound https://t.co/Sr0nuj2t6F #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 27, 2020

A post on Traffic Scotland’s website said: “Drivers are advised that the A90 is closed southbound at Newburgh Jct due to a three-vehicle accident at Balmedie.

“Police report road is closed to remove vehicles from live lane and should be open shortly.”