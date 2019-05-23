Section of A90 closed after two motorbikes crash

A section of road has been closed following a crash between two motorbikes.
Police were called to the A90 northbound slip road which leads to the A92 at Dunnottar at 2.20pm.
Officers were forced to close the road while the accident was dealt with.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed ambulance crews are currently on scene.
The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.
A90 B966 – A92 – Accident, All lanes restricted Northbound for up to 30 minutes https://t.co/0UPAtGDrMS #TSIncident
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 23, 2019