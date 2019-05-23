Thursday, May 23rd 2019 Show Links
Section of A90 closed after two motorbikes crash

by Craig Paton
23/05/2019, 3:05 pm
A section of road has been closed following a crash between two motorbikes.

Police were called to the A90 northbound slip road which leads to the A92 at Dunnottar at 2.20pm.

Officers were forced to close the road while the accident was dealt with.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed ambulance crews are currently on scene.

The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.

