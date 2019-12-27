Show Links
Section of A96 shut after ‘serious’ crash involving bus

by Callum Main
27/12/2019, 9:46 am Updated: 27/12/2019, 10:40 am
Cutting gear has been used after a “serious” crash involving a bus on the A96.

Traffic Scotland is warning motorists of the collision on the stretch of road west of Elgin, saying it is likely to remain closed for some time.

A statement from Police Scotland advised motorists of the collision at the Morriston Road junction.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash at around 9.30am this morning.

“The road is closed and there are diversions in place.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 9:34am to assist police with a crash involving a bus and a small vehicle.

“We used cutting gear.”

Stagecoach is advising passengers that services in the area have been diverted and will be delayed.

