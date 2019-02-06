Investigation as secret Snapchat group sharing pictures of ‘filthy’ Aberdeen students

University bosses in Aberdeen are investigating a secret group set up to share pictures of female students.

Several male students at Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University have received a message on the picture messaging app Snapchat inviting them to “join the brohood”.

The message, sent from an account with the username nobouri94, says the group is for men over the age of 18 only and is a place to “share, receive and enjoy the filthy girls of both Aberdeen universities with your fellow lads”.

It also urges recipients to keep it secret and “respect the bro code”.

One male student, who did not want to be named, received the message and told the sender to “do one”.

He said: “I have no idea how the person managed to find my name. It was a bit random – I guess they must have got it off Instagram or something.

“The guy added me on Sunday and then on Monday he sent me that message. At first we thought it was a joke but then we realised how bad it was.

“I decided to put it up on Twitter to make people aware that it was going on.

“Someone replied saying they had had the same message so it’s clearly something which a few people know about. They are obviously going around adding a lot of people.

“I just thought it was unacceptable.

“It’s pretty sick that this is going on and it’s worrying.”

The group has been condemned by both universities.

A spokesman for Robert Gordon University said: “We have been made aware of this situation and will assist the authorities in any investigation.

“Respectfulness is key element of RGU’s culture and the university does not condone this behaviour. There are a number of support services available to any of our students who may have been affected.”

An Aberdeen University spokesman added: “The university strongly condemns the material that we have been made aware is circulating on social media.

“We would urge anyone who has been affected to get in touch with our student advice and support team, where confidential professional advice and support is available in person, by phone or online.”