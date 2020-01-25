Bird mythology and seasonal habits to be discussed in Aberdeen talk

A talk is set to take place in Aberdeen looking at the mythology and seasonal habits of birds.

The event, which is entitled “Where did all the birds go?”, will be hosted by Aberdeen City Council’s Countryside Ranger Service.

The talk will examine the migrations of common birds and other wildlife, and gives the opportunity for people to learn a range of interesting facts, including which species hibernate in waterways.

It is free to attend but donations to support the Countryside Ranger Service are welcome as each hour of an event costs approximately £6 per participant to deliver.

Refreshments will also be available for a donation.

The discussion will be held at Pets Corner at Hazlehead Park on Wednesday from 7-8.30pm.

To book visit https://bit.ly/2vhk1LL