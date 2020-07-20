Second weekend of works planned for busy Aberdeen roundabout

A second weekend of works is set to take place at a busy Aberdeen roundabout.

Scottish Water will continue work this weekend to install new water mains beneath the A96 Great Northern Road, west of the Haudagain Roundabout.

To allow the work to take place safely, the westbound carriageway of the A96 from the Haudagain Roundabout will be closed to traffic from 6am Saturday until 6am on Monday July 27 with a signposted diversion in place via the A92, Mugiemoss Road and the A947 at Bucksburn.

Additionally, according to Traffic Scotland’s website, one lane of the A92 North Anderson Drive will be closed in both directions where it meets the roundabout for the following next four weekends.

Work will start at 7pm on the Friday until 7am on the Monday.

One of the southbound lanes of the road will be closed for 10 days from Monday, July 27.

It is part of the Haudagain Improvement project which aims to alleviate the traffic congestion problem.

The Scottish Water work forms part of a £3.2 million investment to renew and upgrade water mains in order to meet the needs of growing communities while maintaining service to existing customers.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “The work taking place over this weekend and next weekend has been carefully planned in consultation with Aberdeen City Council, Transport Scotland and BEAR Scotland to minimise impact on the road network at busier times.

“The new water mains we are installing will ensure that both existing and future customers in the area receive a reliable supply of clear, fresh and great-tasting drinking water for years to come.

“We appreciate there has been significant construction work taking place in this part of the city and will do all we can to keep disruption for residents and road-users to a minimum while we complete this essential work.

“We would encourage road users to allow some extra time for their journeys and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”