Second north-east primary school shuts ‘indefinitely’

A second north-east primary school will now be shut to everyone indefinitely.

Barthol Chapel School near Oldmeldrum will be closed due to a critical staffing situation.

Head teacher Adrian Anderson made this decision due to the new guidance for people who should now practice social distancing and self isolation.

He said: “Can I please take this opportunity to reassure you that we do not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus in our school community.

“I am extremely sympathetic to the challenges that this presents to you as parents and carers but as you will appreciate, these are unprecedented and challenging times and I must act in the best interests of the health and safety of children and my staff.”