Second man charged following robbery at north-east Burger King

Police have charged a second man in connection with a robbery at a north-east fast food restaurant.

Burger King in Elgin was targeted at around 11.50pm on Sunday 13 October 2019.

The 38-year-old is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Martin Macdougall, of the North East Division CID, said: “This second arrest for the robbery at Burger King is a positive result and sends a message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities.

“We would like to take this opportunity, to once again, thank all those that came forward with information about this incident.”