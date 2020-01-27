‘Second ever’ Scottish swordfish spotted at North Sea wind farm

Experts have made a rare sighting of a swordfish at what will become the largest wind farm in Scotland.

It is thought to be the “second ever” sighting of the species in Scottish waters, caught on camera thanks to a wildlife survey at SSE Renewables’ Seagreen wind farm site around 17miles off the Angus coast.

HiDef Aerial Surveying spotted the “highly migratory” two-metre fish, which is usually seen in the warmer waters of the Mediterranean or Caribbean.

After capturing the footage in August, the sighting has now been ratified by experts.