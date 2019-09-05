Second Cruyff Court to be named after Dons legend Neale Cooper

Aberdeen’s second Cruyff Court will be named after Dons legend Neale Cooper, it has been revealed today.

Gothenburg great Cooper played more than 200 games for the Dons, winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup, the European Super Cup and numerous domestic titles.

He died in 2018.

His family has welcomed the decision and said: “This is a wonderful tribute to Neale and one of which he would have been very proud.

“The family are all very honoured to have Neale’s name associated with two of the greatest footballers in Johann Cruyff and Denis Law.

“Neale was an inspiration to young people and, as an Aberdonian through and through, he would have been bowled over that his name lives on in his native city courtesy of this thoughtful compliment.”

And Scottish football icon Denis Law, who opened the city’s first Cruyff Court, added: “I’m delighted to announce the name has been selected by the project group and Cruyff Court Neale Cooper is a wonderful choice.

“Neale was a fantastic football player and lived the dream with his hometown club – as well as being an inspirational character.

“Neale’s death last year was a terrible shock to the football community and the tributes that followed from all over Britain and across the world showed the positive impact he had on so many people in so many ways.

“Cruyff Court Neale Cooper is being built to give young people the chance to thrive in a safe environment. If we can encourage those youngsters to develop even half of the enthusiasm, commitment and sense of fun that Neale had then we’ll have had real success.”

Work on the new £300,000 community facility, near Tullos Primary School, is ongoing and will be the city’s second such pitch, with one at Catherine Street opening in 2017.

Councillor Jenny Laing, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “Neale Cooper is synonymous with the most successful period in Aberdeen’s sporting history and it is with great pleasure that the project partners make this announcement.

“Neale became a real local hero, having gone from playing youth football on the playing fields of Aberdeen to starring against Real Madrid in Gothenburg, but through his playing and coaching career on both sides of the border he became known and loved everywhere his career took him.

“Neale was always proud of his Aberdeen roots, just as Aberdonians take pride in him, and I’m sure the next generation who make use of Cruyff Court Neale Cooper will take inspiration from Neale’s great personal qualities and sporting achievements.”

Graham Thom, chairman of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, said: “There was unanimous support amongst project partners for recognising Neale Cooper.

“It was very important to us that we had the blessing of Neale’s family before finalising plans and their enthusiasm for the idea has been very welcome.

“Neale is someone who had Aberdeen in his heart and who recognised the role sport and activity had in his life.

“He valued the supportive environment that helped him flourish and the Cruyff Court concept is all about replicating that for the next generation.

“Nothing was ever too much trouble for Neale, particularly when it came to supporting charity causes and to encouraging youngsters to fulfill their potential, so it feels like the perfect fit.”