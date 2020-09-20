Second case of Covid-19 confirmed at north-east academy in less than one week

Pupils at Fraserburgh Academy are being told to self-isolate following confirmation of a second case of Covid-19 there.

The NHS Board Health Protection Team (HPT) has contacted the school for the second time in under one week to say someone there has the virus.

In a letter to some parents yesterday, NHS Grampian’s consultant in public health Dr William Moore said: “A second case of Covid-19 has been identified associated with Fraserburgh Academy.

“As a precautionary measure, a small number of additional close contacts have been identified.”

He goes on to say that the Test and Protect service would be getting in touch with children who had been in direct contact today, and they would be told to stay home for 14 days.

This follows a similar letter to some parents on Monday after a first positive case at the academy was identified.

The Dennyduff Road school will reopen to all other pupils as normal tomorrow.