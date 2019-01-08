‘Substantial damage’ caused to second car hit by falling tree

A tree has smashed into another north-east car as strong winds battered the north-east.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said that “substantial damage” was caused to the BMW X1, which was travelling along North Deeside Road last night, carrying two people.

Police Scotland was alerted to the incident at 6.20pm, after receiving a cal from the fire service.

Emergency services were able to move the tree from the car, onto the side of the road, where it is awaiting an uplift by Aberdeenshire Council.

The car was damaged so severely that it had to be uplifted at 8.40pm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene, on the A93 in Drumoak at 6.15pm yesterday.

Two appliances from Banchory were sent to the scene, where 12 firefighters “made the vehicle safe”, according to a spokeswoman for the fire service.

An ambulance was also on scene, and checked over both occupants of the car, although it is not clear if there were any injuries.

Another car was also damaged by a falling tree, on Leggart Terrace in Aberdeen at 2.30pm.

The road was closed as a result for several hours.

Pictures and video courtesy of Erskine Logan Photography