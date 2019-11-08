Second Aberdeen property searched by police in chemicals probe

Officers are carrying out inquiries at a second property after chemicals were discovered in an Aberdeen flat.

The bomb squad was called to King Street on Saturday night with a section of the road and Linksfield Road sealed off.

Officers have been carrying out inquiries today at a second property in Ferrier Crescent and have said there is no threat to the community.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce, area commander for Aberdeen City North, said: “Officers have been carrying out inquiries at a property in Ferrier Crescent, Aberdeen, following the discovery of chemicals from a property on King Street on Saturday, November 2.

“Public safety has been at the forefront of our response throughout this investigation and we have been closely co-ordinating with specialist partner agencies to minimise any risk and disruption to the public.

“There is not considered to be any threat to the community and I would like to thank local residents for their full co-operation and patience.”