Second Aberdeen date sells out for Psychology Of Serial Killers show

Aberdeen audiences have sold out a second chance to explore the minds of the world’s most infamous serial killers.

The Psychology Of Serial Killers, with forensics expert Jennifer Rees, will take place at the Lemon Tree on Sunday November 17 at 4.30pm and 7.30pm

The second date was added after the first sold out, however, that extra performance is now also fully booked.

Steven Milne, Aberdeen Performing Arts cultural programme manager, said: “As a forensics lecturer, Jennifer is well placed to lead what is sure to be a fascinating insight into the psychology behind those who committed some of the most despicable crimes in living memory.”