Second Aberdeen B&Q store reopens with strict rules for customers

A major DIY firm has confirmed it’s second Aberdeen store has reopened today.

B&Q said the store in Bridge of Don will follow the Garthdee store in opening to a limited number of customers and with strict social distancing rules.

Paint mixing, kitchen and bathroom design and timber cutting services remain suspended however.

The DIY firm is following supermarkets in limiting customers inside the store, creating 2m distance markers around the aisles and installing perspex screens at checkout.

Customers will also only be able to pay using contactless or card.

A queuing system is also in place in a specially marked out section of the car parks at both stores.

A B&Q spokeswoman said: “We’re urging all customers to follow the Government’s social distancing guidelines, to shop responsibly only for what is necessary and to be patient whilst we give them the best possible service in the safest possible way.”