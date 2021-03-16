Seasonal garden waste points in north-east to reopen next month

Seasonal garden waste points are to re-open next month across the north-east.

Aberdeenshire Council plans to re-open its seasonal garden waste sites on Saturday, April 10.

There is no requirement to book, however, traffic management and physical distancing measures will apply at all sites, and visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles until they are called forward.

They are to be used for grass clippings and small trimmings, not for larger trees and bushes – which should be taken to one of the household recycling centres.

They will operate on Saturdays from April 10 to October 30.

In Aboyne, it will be at the Station Square car park from noon until 3pm, and at Alford, at the Transport Museum car park from 8am to noon and again from 12.30pm to 3pm. In Ballater it will operate at the roads depot on South Deeside Road from 8am to 11pm, and in the leisure centre car park on Eigie Road in Balmedie from 1pm to 4pm.

In, Blackburn it will be at the school car park from 8am to 11am, at Inverbervie its stationed at the beachfront car park from noon to 3pm and at the Birley Bush council depot in Kemnay from- 8am to 11am. The Midmill School car park will be used in Kintore from 1pm to 4pm and in Mintlaw it will be the waste depot on South Street from 8am to noon and 12.30pm to 3pm.

Final sites include Newmachar’s Summerhill Park car park from 8am to 11am, the Bettridge Centre car park in Newtonhill from 8am to 11.40am, Oldmeldrum Academy’s bus car park from 1pm to 4pm and St Cyrus’: Ecclesgreig Road car park from 8am to 11am.