Searches under way to trace missing Portsoy man

Searches are under way today in a bid to trace a missing Aberdeenshire man.

Police have appealed for information to trace 62-year-old John Day who was last seen in the Gordon Crescent area of Portsoy around 4.55am this morning.

Macduff lifeboat and coastguard teams from Portsoy, Banff and Buckie have been drafted in to help with the search.

Police believe Mr Day left on foot and could still be in the Portsoy area or have travelled to nearby towns using his bus pass.

He is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall with grey, short-cropped hair and a moustache.

Mr Day wears glasses and has a tattoo of a dream catcher on his left forearm and is believed to be wearing a blue jumper, blue jeans and black shoes.

The 62-year-old requires regular medication with concern growing for his wellbeing.

Constable Katee Bain said: “John requires regular medication and so it is crucial that we trace him to ensure his wellbeing and safety.

“Anyone who may have seen John or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101.”