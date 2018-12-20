Searches in north-east harbour after reports of man in water

Emergency services were dispatched to a north-east harbour after receiving reports of a man in the water.

The coastguard helicopter, three rescue teams from Banff, Fraserburgh and Peterhead, the RNLI lifeboat from Fraserburgh and Police Scotland were called to Fraserburgh Harbour in the early hours.

Emergency services arrived at the north-east harbour around 1.20am this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a possible person in the water at Fraserburgh Harbour.”

A UK Coastguard spokeswoman added: “We conducted a search in Fraserburgh Harbour and the coastguard helicopter, three rescue teams and the RNLI lifeboat were dispatched.

“They were looking for a male in the water.

“The search didn’t find anything and they were stood down at 4am.”