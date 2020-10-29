Searches continue for missing Team GB runner Chris Smith

Searches are continuing today for a north-east Team GB runner who has been reported missing in hills.

Chris Smith departed for a run in the Glenlyon area of Perthshire at around 3pm on Tuesday.

His family raised the alarm after he did not return when anticipated to do so at 5pm.

The 43-year-old is originally from Daviot, near Inverurie, but now lives in Haywards Heath, Sussex.

Officers and Mountain Rescue Teams in Perthshire are today continuing their efforts to find missing 43-year-old man Chris Smith, as searches in the Glenlyon area enter their third day. Chris was last seen at around 3pm on Tuesday, 27 October. Read more: https://t.co/XzUIkJCot9 pic.twitter.com/H2cFqwKWZB — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) October 29, 2020

Mr Smith was on holiday with his wife and sons and set off for his run from Invervar, near Aberfeldy. He had planned to run Meall nan Aighean, Carn Mairg, Meall Garbh and Carn Gorm but did not return.

His family have said he may have become disorientated in hills and have pleaded for any assistance to help him return to his two boys “who are missing him so much”.

Searches for the runner, who helped Team GB win bronze in the 2016 European Mountain Running Championships in Italy, have entered a third day and are focusing on the walking route around the Munros.

Mountain rescue teams and a search and rescue helicopter are assisting efforts.

Inspector Emma Bowman said: “Chris is an experienced hill walker and fell runner, so it is naturally concerning that he remains missing at this time.

“Our thoughts are with his family as the searches continue today.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has taken part in the searches so far and ask anyone who has any information about Chris’s whereabouts to contact police on 101.”