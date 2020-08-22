Searches continue for rock climber who may have fallen off north-east cliffs

The search continues for a rock climber who may have fallen into the water at a north-east coast.

Lifeboats from Aberdeen and Peterhead are out looking near the Bullers of Buchan for the man.

Emergency services are currently on the scene searching for the man, who is understood to have been scaling a north-east rock face.

The alarm was raised around 7pm yesterday by fellow climbers and HM Coastguard in Aberdeen launched an immediate multi-agency response alongside officers from Cruden Bay and Peterhead Coastguard rescue teams.

Rescue Helicopter Bond 1 from Aberdeen was deployed last night before it was relieved by HM Coastguard Rescue helicopter 151 from Inverness.

The search was stood down late last night and resumed at 6.30am this morning with Coastguard teams and lifeboat continuing to search the area.

Police could be seen using a drone unit to assist in the search this afternoon.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: “We have two lifeboats and a helicopter searching for a person in the water at the cliffs just south of the Bullers of Buchan.

“The search continues this morning with the same resources along with Police Scotland.”

Inspector Andrew Scott, from Ellon Police Station, said: “Around 7.35pm on Friday, August 21, we received a report of a man falling into the water near Bullars of Buchan.

“Together with the assistance of HM Coastguard, a search was conducted, however the man remains missing.

“These searches will continue throughout today.”

Anyone with information which could assist should call police on 101, quoting incident 3552 of 21 August.