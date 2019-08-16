Searches continue for missing Peterhead man Ruairidh

Searches are continuing for missing man Ruairidh Sandison six days after his disappearance.

The 24-year-old was last seen in the early hours of Sunday in the Gadle Braes area of Peterhead after a night out in the town.

Divers and marine police officers have been carrying out searches of the coastline and drones have also been deployed.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Inspector Gareth Hannan said: “Extensive searches have been ongoing since Ruairidh was reported missing to police and these searches continue.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who are helping with our inquiries – it is evident that Ruairidh is a very popular young man and that many people care about him.

“Please continue to share our appeals and I continue to encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Mr Sandison is around 6ft, of slim build with ginger hair.