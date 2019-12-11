Searches continue for missing north-east man William Hay

Officers in the north-east are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of missing man William Hay.

The 35-year-old, from Macduff, was last seen in the town at around 3.10am on Sunday.

William is known to spend a considerable amount of time in Fraserburgh.

Police Scotland is carrying out searches in both town, and are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard from in the past few days to get in touch.

Inspector Colin Taylor said: “While William resides in Macduff, he spends a considerable amount of time in the Fraserburgh area.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for him along with his family and friends and we are carrying out inquiries in both towns.

“I would like to renew our appeal to William to contact police or his family and friends.

“If any of his friends or associates have heard from in the past few days, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, it may be the key to us tracing William.”

He is around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and with a gaunt appearance.

William is believed to be wearing a green waterproof, dark blue jeans, a red and cream checked shirt, with a black beanie hat or snood.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0788 of December 8.