Searches continue for missing Aberdeen teen David MacLeod

Specialist search teams have been helping efforts to trace an Aberdeen teenager who has been missing for almost three days.

David MacLeod was last seen at around 1pm on Friday on the city’s Stafford Street.

Police have been working alongside the fire service and the Coastguard as they attempt to find the 18-year-old.

Over the weekend search activity has been taking place around the River Don between the Diamond Bridge and Seaton Park.

Police are also also carrying out house to house and CCTV inquiries as they attempt to build a picture of David’s movements.

He is described as being around 6ft tall of a thin build, a pale complexion with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a small scar on his cheek and is normally clean shaven.

When he was last seen David was wearing a waterproof jacket with a horizontal red stripe at the bottom which merges to grey and then black, black jeans and black trainers. He was also carrying a black rucksack.

Inspector George Nixon, North East Division said his loved ones are “concerned” for David and appealed for anyone with information to contact for the force.

He said: “It is now over 48 hours since David was last seen and both ourselves and David’s family and friends continue to be concerned for his welfare.

“We are focusing our activity in the Seaton Park, Balgownie, Grandholm, Tillydrone and Old Aberdeen areas in particular and I would urge anybody who thinks they have seen David or has any information as to his whereabouts to contact us.

“Additionally, I would ask that anybody who lives in these areas to check sheds, outbuildings or gardens for anything which may assist us in our enquiries”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2053 of June, 19.