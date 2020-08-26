Searches continue for Aberdeen teacher feared dead after climbing accident

A search operation to find an Aberdeen teacher feared dead after falling into the sea while rock climbing is continuing today.

Owain Bristow was reported missing after falling into the sea at the Bullars of Buchan at around 7.30pm on Friday.

The 34-year-old is the head of Biology at Robert Gordon’s College.

The school paid tribute to the inspiring teacher, saying their community “is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic climbing accident near Bullers of Buchan”.

A statement added: “During his time at RGC Mr Bristow inspired many of our pupils, staff and former pupils.

“The college is coming to terms with this devastating news and he will be greatly missed by us all.”

Extensive searches have been going in the area around the Bullars of Buchan involving HM Coastguard and specialist officers from Police Scotland’s Dive and Marine Unit.

A drone has also been used to help search the site.

Inspector Andy Scott of Ellon Police Station said: “We have been carrying out extensive searches of the area, sadly so far without success.

“We have been keeping Owain’s family informed throughout this activity.

“I would take the opportunity to thank our partner agencies for their support of search activity.

“Anyone who believes they may be able to help our search is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3552 of August 21.”