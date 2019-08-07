Major search off north-east coast after beacon alert

A coastguard helicopter and three lifeboat crews are involved in a major search effort off the north-east coast this afternoon.

It follows after a distress alert was received from a man overboard beacon off the coast of Fraserburgh at 3pm.

A Marine and Coastguard Agency spokeswoman said the incident was “ongoing.”

She said: “At 3.00pm today, HM Coastguard received a DSC distress alert from a man overboard beacon off the coast of Fraserburgh.

“HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Inverness, RNLI Lifeboats from Fraserburgh, Banff and Macduff Coastguard Rescue Teams from Fraserburgh, Banff and Peterhead have been sent to the scene to carry out a search of the area.

“Mayday relay broadcasts are also being made to other vessels in the area asking to assist in keeping a sharp lookout and to contact Aberdeen Coastguard if they have any information.

“This incident is ongoing and we have no further information at this time.”