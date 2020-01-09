Search under way for Aberdeen hotelier missing at sea

A major search operation is under way after the empty yacht of a city hotelier was found off the African coast.

Colin Finnie, 67, was sailing on his own towards Port Ghalib in Egypt and he was last heard from on December 7.

It is thought his yacht vanished around 300 miles from his final destination.

Mr Finnie, who is believed to still own the Northern Hotel, was on board Simba which was last known to be at Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean before being found on a reef in the Red Sea on December 13.

The Boat Watch website also appealed for any information that might help Mr Finnie’s relatives.

An update on the site earlier this week said: “Out of respect, and at the specific request of the family, Boatwatch.org has not been providing additional information on the website.

“If anyone has pertinent information, or may be able to help or assist the family in any way, please contact Boat Watch at Eddie@Boatwatch.org and we will forward on the information.”

It added: “Thanks to all who have contributed information to the family.”

A previous statement on the page gave a description of the boat.

It also asked mariners in the region to listen for its call sign as well as its course and the speed of the vessel.

The statement said: “The call sign for the vessel is 9MXL3 and MMSI is 440 016 150 and she flies the Korean flag.

“The hull is white fibreglass with a pilothouse and the name SIMBA is on the port and starboard bow.

“When a photo was taken of the vessel in a marina it had a full blue canvas cover. Two wind generators are mounted on the stern.”

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said they are helping Mr Finnie’s family and liaising with authorities in Egypt.

He said: “We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing while sailing in the Red Sea and are in contact with the Egyptian authorities.”

Mr Finnie’s family did not want to comment on the search after being contacted by the Evening Express.

Colin Finnie has owned the Northern Hotel for about 25 years. It is currently operated by Indian hotel firm Oyo which took over operations in 2017.

Mr Finnie put the hotel on the market just months after he said increases in business rates on the hotel would put him “in the red”. It’s not known if the art deco building, which was built on Great Northern Road in 1938, is still up for sale.