Search stood down after reports of vessel in distress off north-east coast

A search for a vessel in distress off the north-east coast has been stood down.

Buckie lifeboat was launched at 7.40am following a report of a vessel “sinking” off Lossiemouth, however nothing was found and the Coastgard teams have been stood down.

The lifeboat was sent with HM Coastguard crews from Burghead and Buckie and the rescue helicopter from Inverness.

An RNLI spokesman said: “We were called out to a report of a vessel sinking off Lossiemouth.

“Nothing has been found so far. The search is still being carried out.”

A coastguard spokesman said: “HM Coastguard received a report of a vessel in difficulty near Lossiemouth. Coastguard rescue teams from Burghead and Buckie, RNLI Buckie Lifeboat, the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter and police Scotland were sent.

“Nothing was found and HM Coastguard teams have been stood down.”