Search on to find mystery doctor who made Aberdeen medical team’s day during Dundee pitstop

A search is under way to find a mystery off-duty doctor who dug deep to buy sandwiches and coffee for an Aberdeen-based health team who had stopped off for fuel at a petrol station in Dundee on Sunday.

Alison Hopkins-Bruce posted on Facebook hoping to find out who he was so she and colleagues can pass on their thanks.

Alison said: “Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Ecmo Team were out on a retrieval today… to minimise retrieval time it made more sense to stop and fuel at Dundee on the way.

“An extremely kind off duty doctor who was at the till kindly bought us sandwiches and coffee to go!!!

“We believe this doctor works at Ninewells in Dundee but we don’t know your name so would like to use social media to show our gratitude and hopefully this thank you will reach you!”