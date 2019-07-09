Search on to find most beautiful high street in north-east

The search is on for the most beautiful high street in the north-east for a national competition.

Entries will be judged on horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation.

The 2018 winner was Turriff. It’s entry, submitted by the local business association, highlighted the town’s numerous heritage sites, horticultural beauty and community initiatives, including the emblematic Turra Coo sculpture.

Entries for this year will be shortlisted and the winner chosen by a public vote and announced during Scotland’s Towns Week in November.

Marj Chalmers, chairwoman of 2018 winners Turriff Business Association, encouraged towns to get involved.

She said: “Winning overall was fantastic and a great boost for Turriff.”

Towns can enter by submitting a short written statement by email to ewan@scotlandstowns.org by the end of September.