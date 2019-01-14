Fancy being a tuk-tuk driver in Aberdeen? Here’s how to get involved

An Aberdeen social enterprise has launched an appeal for volunteers to drive its tuk-tuk service.

CFINE, based on Poyernook Road, is looking for volunteer drivers who can contribute to the Tuk In project.

The driver, known as a Community Hero by the organisation, must be older than 25, have fewer than three penalty points and have compulsory basic training (CBT) or a driving licence passed pre-February 2001.

The driver will be working towards tackling food poverty and reducing food waste in Aberdeen.

Tuk In works to deliver and serve meals in the community with an electric tuk-tuk.

Areas that primarily benefit from the mobile cafe are Seaton, Tillydrone, Woodside, Middlefield, Torry, Cummings Park and Northfield.

Those interested should send a message to CFINE on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CFINEAberdeen or phone 01224 596156.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter