Search launched to find vulnerable Aberdeen man Ian Webster

Officers in Aberdeen are appealing for help to trace a vulnerable missing man.
Ian Webster was last seen at around 2.45pm today in the Westburn Road area of the city.
The 57-year-old is 6ft tall, of slim build with short white hair and a white beard.
When he was last seen Ian was wearing a dark blue jumper, navy cargo trousers and loafer shoes.
Sergeant Fiona Duncan of Bucksburn Police Office said: “Since Ian was reported missing we have been carrying out searches and inquiries to locate him.
“At this time I would urge anyone who has seen Ian, or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact officers via 101 quoting reference number 2171 of the 21st November 2021”
