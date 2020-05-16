Search launched to find missing north-east man Kyle Duncan

Officers are appealing for help to trace a missing north-east man.

Kyle Duncan was reported missing from his home in Whiterashes area.

He is believed to be driving a black VW Golf, registration SW15 BTX.

Kyle is 5ft 11in tall, average build with light brown hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black jumper, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone with information that will help police find Kyle is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0364 of May 16.