Search launched to find missing north-east man Kyle Duncan

Officers are appealing for help to trace a missing north-east man.
Kyle Duncan was reported missing from his home in Whiterashes area.
He is believed to be driving a black VW Golf, registration SW15 BTX.
Kyle is 5ft 11in tall, average build with light brown hair and blue eyes.
When he was last seen he was wearing a black jumper, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.
Anyone with information that will help police find Kyle is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0364 of May 16.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe