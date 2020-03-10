Search launched for people in van which failed to stop in Aberdeen

A search has been launched after a van failed to stop for officers in Aberdeen.

It happened on the city’s Formartine Road and the vehicle has since been found.

Police want to trace the people inside and have launched an investigation into the incident.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Inquiries are ongoing after a van failed to stop for officers in Formartine Road, Aberdeen around 2pm on Tuesday, March 10.

“Officers have traced the vehicle and are continuing inquiries to trace the occupants.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2131 of March 10.”