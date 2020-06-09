Show Links
News / Local

Search launched for owner of rabbit found in north-east town

by David Walker
09/06/2020, 7:37 pm
Can you help get this rabbit home?
Can you help get this rabbit home?

A search has been launched to find the owner of a pet rabbit found in a north-east town.

The female white rabbit was found in the Buckie area on June 6 and is now in the care of the Scottish SPCA.

They are looking to track down the owner of the cute animal and return her to her home.

She is currently residing in the Aberdeenshire SSPCA centre.

If you recognise her you can call 03000 999 999 and arrangements will be made to get her back home.