Search launched for owner of ferret found on Aberdeen road

A search has been launched to find the owner of a ferret found in Aberdeen.

The white animal was found on Springhill Road this afternoon and is now in the care of the Scottish SPCA.

Beautician Kelly Wedderburn spotted the ferret from the window of her home.

She said: “It was running about on the road and under bushes.

“I’m a beautician and I work from home. I was just looking out the window for my next client when I saw it at around 3pm this afternoon.

“I used to work with animals and I did an animal care course about 15 years ago. I wouldn’t want to see any harm come to animals so I thought it was best to go and grab it before it gets run over.

“The Scottish SPCA have now collected it so hopefully somebody comes forward.”

If you recognise the ferret you can call 03000 999 999 and arrangements will be made to get it back home.