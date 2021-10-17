Search launched for missing fisherman Joe Masson after creel boat found upturned

A major search is under way for a creel fisherman missing off the coast of Fraserburgh.

Coastguard and lifeboat crews are hunting for 73-year-old Joe Masson, who was reported missing last night.

Mr Masson left his home in Fraserburgh at about 10am yesterday, and was seen in his boat not far from Cairnbulg Harbour at about 1.30pm.

When he didn’t return home, his family reported him missing.

His boat, the Goodway FR23, has was later discovered upturned.

Coastguard teams and Fraserburgh RNLI are carrying out air, sea and land searches for him, supported by police.

The harbour has been blocked off by officers, who are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 10am-6pm yesterday.

Inspector Mark Young from Ellon police station said: “We have had significant resources in the area searching for Mr Masson, including the coastguard helicopter, and search activity will continue in the meantime.

“The harbour is popular with fishermen and local walkers and I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 10am and 6pm yesterday who may have seen Mr Masson or his blue creel boat Goodway FR23.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 3854 of October 16.

More as we get it.