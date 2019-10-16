Search launched for former Aberdeen club promoter missing in Barcelona

A former Aberdeen club promoter has gone missing in Barcelona

Jordan Dean Lindsay was reported missing in the popular Spanish resort two days ago.

In a post on Facebook, his dad David appealed for anyone with information to get in touch with The Metropolitan Police.

He said: “I can’t thank you enough for sharing and your thoughts. Here’s hoping he’s just being an arse.

“Police advised they advised we give the reference number to family and that too and if anyone heard a from him to call Met police, use the ref number and give them an update. Police ref number is – CAD 8262 15/10/2019

🚨 PLEASE SHARE 🚨 MISSING PERSON 🚨David Lindsay’s son is missing. He was last seen in Barcelona two days ago. If you… Posted by St Bride's RC Church on Tuesday, 15 October 2019

It’s understood Jordan was a club promoter in the Aberdeen, and moved to London in 2017 after 10 years in the Granite City.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has been contacted for comment.