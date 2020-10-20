Search launched for Aberdeen dancers to join new inclusive club

An Aberdeen dance agency is appealing for young people to join an inclusive group.

YDance (Scottish Youth Dance) and Citymoves are seeking young people aged 12 to 19, with and without disabilities, to join a new inclusive youth dance company.

Horizons Aberdeen will enable young people to develop their technical dance skills, take part in monthly choreographic workshops, and occasional performance opportunities throughout the coming year.

YDance artistic director Anna Kenrick explained how the company wanted to dispel myths around disability and dance.

She said: “Youth dance provision is generally sporadic. In Aberdeen, we have CityMoves, which provides good opportunities for young people, but if you live somewhere like the Highlands or Argyll and Bute there are fewer.

“We were very aware there was less provision in certain areas, and especially if you are disabled.

“We were also aware of the perceptions around dance and disability and we wanted to ensure that anyone could dance if they wanted to.

“Movement and expression is for everyone and you shouldn’t be excluded based on your body type or cognitive ability.”

Said a similar venture in Glasgow had become a success.

She added: “Glasgow Horizons was so successful that we started looking at our partner agencies and seeing what they offered in terms of integrated or disabled work targeted particularly at disabled children.

“Horizons is aimed at children who really want to push themselves in dance, and we found there wasn’t anywhere kids could be challenged so we wanted to fill that gap.”

Horizons Aberdeen is funded by The Robertson Trust, the Scottish Children’s Lottery, Active Aberdeen Partnership, Aberdeen Standard Investment Charitable Foundation, Aberdeen Endowments Trust, and Verden Sykes Trust.

Emma Stewart-Jones, head of participation at YDance said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for young people with and without a disability to work with two high-quality dance organisations, who both have decades of experience.

“The project is fully supported by a variety of funders so places in Horizons are completely free of charge.

“This will be a unique experience for young people in Aberdeen to work with professional dance teachers inclusively to develop their dance skills and knowledge.”

Taster workshops are being held via Zoom on Saturday, October 31 for young people who would like to try out the class and ask any questions about the Horizons company.

Anyone interested in joining Horizons Aberdeen should visit www.ydance.org for all eligibility information and details on how to apply.

Applications close on Sunday, October 25.