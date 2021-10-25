Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Search is on to find Aberdeen’s best volunteers and youth workers

By Daniel Boal
25/10/2021, 4:13 pm
National Youth Work Awards

A national awards show is on the hunt for the best youth workers and volunteers in the Granite City.

Scotland’s National Agency for Youth Work are seeking nominations for the National Youth Worker Awards this year.

Organised by YouthLink Scotland, the awards will showcase the very best in youth work across the country.

Work has continued to support young people throughout the pandemic even as challenges presented themselves – something the ceremony hopes to reward.

Taking place in Glasgow next year in March, each of the 12 categories for the 2022 Awards will result in three finalists being chosen before a winner is crowned.

Tim Frew, chief executive of YouthLink Scotland, said: “The role that youth workers and volunteers play throughout the Aberdeen area is invaluable.

“Youth work in Scotland positively engages with more than 300,000 young people, on a regular basis, helping them to fulfill their potential through a series of challenging and exciting opportunities, building essential life skills, confidence and resilience.

“Youth workers have a unique relationship with young people, a partnership that gives them inner strength, belief and resolve.

“Youth work make a significant contribution to every community and we know from research that youth work positively changes the lives of thousands of young people every year.”

Nomination forms can be found online and need to be submitted before Novermber 12.

 