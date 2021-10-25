Search is on to find Aberdeen’s best volunteers and youth workers

A national awards show is on the hunt for the best youth workers and volunteers in the Granite City.

Scotland’s National Agency for Youth Work are seeking nominations for the National Youth Worker Awards this year.

Organised by YouthLink Scotland, the awards will showcase the very best in youth work across the country.

Work has continued to support young people throughout the pandemic even as challenges presented themselves – something the ceremony hopes to reward.

Taking place in Glasgow next year in March, each of the 12 categories for the 2022 Awards will result in three finalists being chosen before a winner is crowned.

Tim Frew, chief executive of YouthLink Scotland, said: “The role that youth workers and volunteers play throughout the Aberdeen area is invaluable.

“Youth work in Scotland positively engages with more than 300,000 young people, on a regular basis, helping them to fulfill their potential through a series of challenging and exciting opportunities, building essential life skills, confidence and resilience.

“Youth workers have a unique relationship with young people, a partnership that gives them inner strength, belief and resolve.

“Youth work make a significant contribution to every community and we know from research that youth work positively changes the lives of thousands of young people every year.”

Nomination forms can be found online and need to be submitted before Novermber 12.