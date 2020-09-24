Search for volunteers to help NHS heroes in Aberdeen

A charity is calling for volunteers to help the NHS in Aberdeen.

Royal Voluntary Service is appealing for people to step forward in the Granite City to help serve busy health service staff, patients and visitors.

It is hoped they can find volunteers to take on roles at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

The voluntary organisation has started to reopen its retail units at hospitals across Scotland, and thanks to generous funding from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, is looking to recruit volunteers to help run the cafe and shop.

There are customer service and administration roles, and no experience is necessary. Volunteers will also help to deliver the new click and collect service which will help to limit the time staff have to spend purchasing food or groceries on their breaks. Full training is provided, as is relevant PPE.

Andrew Roberts, head of retail operations at Royal Voluntary Service, said: “These have been immensely challenging times for everyone, but it’s also been a time of great inspiration and pride; hundreds of thousands of people have stepped forward to support their local communities through projects like NHS Volunteer Responders, mutual aid groups and organised charity work.

“Now more than ever we encourage new volunteers to step forward; a number of our dedicated volunteers have sadly had to step down as a result of coronavirus and we are now urgently looking to fill these roles. Our retail volunteers are proud to serve the NHS, and thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery, there will soon be lots more of them doing just that.”