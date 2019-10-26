Tourism body searches for song to promote north-east

A tourism group has launched a new music competition designed to capture the spirit of the region.

The Sound of the North-East contest is open to practising musicians with a connection to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who are able to produce a piece of music.

The winning entry will be used in promotional activity and feature in campaigns locally, nationally and internationally.

Solo musicians, songwriters, choirs and bands are all invited to submit previous examples of their music in audio or video format.

Chris Foy, chief executive of Visit Aberdeenshire, said: “We’re calling on talented musicians to enter our competition to create something special to align with the region’s renewed enthusiasm in the arts.

“The north-east is awash with majestic settings, stories and experiences that are bound to inspire local musicians to help us bring our cultural campaign to life in spring 2020.

“We are looking for the sounds to complement the promotion of our area as a cultural hotspot.”

The competition will be judged by a panel of expert judges including Jane Spiers, pictured, from Aberdeen Performing Arts and Aberdeen University-based composer Paul Mealor.

Councillor Marie Boulton, cultural spokesperson for the city, said: “We’re trying to get a piece of music that will represent the qualities Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has to offer – the sea, the mountains and the beauty.

“We want to make it very personalised, rather than taking a piece of music off the shelf that somebody else owns.”

The music competition is part of a wider project supported by VisitScotland, which aims to grow tourism in the region.

For more information about how to apply, visit www.visitabdn.com/music