Search for relatives of Gordon Highlander hero on the games field – and in war

A team of “war detectives” have set their sights on the north-east in a bid to track down descendants of a brave Gordon Highlander killed in the First World War.

The battlefield sleuths are hoping to trace relatives of Company Quartermaster Sergeant Charles John Niven of “F Company” of 6th Battalion Gordon Highlanders, who “fell as a hero” at the Battle of Neuve Chapelle in 1915.

Hailing from Ledmacoy, a farm in Strathdon, “lanky, fair-haired lad” Charlie was killed at the age of 27 on March 13 1915. He was the only child of farmer Charles Niven and his wife Mary Ann Beattie.

A tribute after his death reveals he was mentioned in dispatches – an official report sent to high command recognising a soldier’s gallant or meritorious action in the face of the enemy.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Neuve Chapelle was a battle fought between March 10-13 and the first major action seen by the 2nd and 6th Gordons that year. It was a limited and bloody victory for allied forces who, despite gaining ground from the Germans, suffered heavy losses – more than 11,000 soldiers were killed, wounded or missing and one battalion of the Gordons was left with just 180 men.

Charlie’s mum, a widow, received a letter of condolence from the War Office on behalf of the the king in December 1915 which was published in the Aberdeen Weekly Journal.

It read: “I have it in command from His Majesty the King to inform you as next-of-kin of the late CQMS Charles Niven, no.10193, of the 6th Gordon Highlanders, was mentioned in a dispatch from Field-Marshal Sir John French, dated 31st May, 1915… for gallant and distinguished service in his field. His Majesty desires to console with you on the loss you have sustained, and to express his high appreciation of the services of the late CQMS Niven.”

The Ministry of Defence Casualty and Compassiona

© Shutterstock

te Centre commemorations team, better known as the MoD war detectives, investigate the discovery of remains of British armed forces personnel on historic battle sites across the world. Using military history and genealogy, they attempt to trace descendants to re-bury soldiers with full military honours.

They’re trying to find surviving family of Charlie, a “weel-kent” athlete on the local and national Highland Games circuit.

Newspaper clippings reveal Charlie’s sporting prowess prior to the war when he regularly took home prizes for field events including shot-put, running, vaulting and the high jump at the famous Lonach Gathering, as well as Aboyne Games and events across Banff and Buchan.

One article shows the Buchan Gathering of August 1908 was a particularly successful contest for Charlie, saying “C. Niven, a stripling from Strathdon, jumped 5ft 8in in the high leap, and was awarded an extra prize of 10 shillings for the best height over 5ft 6in”.

Seven years later, in the days after his death, a memorial piece titled “appreciation of an athlete” was published in The Press and Journal.

It reads: “A correspondent, writing with regard to the death of Sergeant CJ Niven who was one of the fallen heroes at Neuve Chapelle, says – tall, agile, and graceful in every movement, Sergeant Niven was a true type of athlete, and could give a good account of himself in the light events at every games he attended.

“In the high jump, he excelled and his prowess at this event was demonstrated at the last games at Aboyne – a Highland gathering patronised by the best athletic talent in Scotland – when he beat the field.

“He was also a first-class vaulter, and at the Buchan Gathering some years ago, the lanky, fair-haired lad from Strathdon outdistanced several well-known heavyweight men at putting the ball and secured a place in the prize list.

“During the few years which Charlie competed, he attended many of the principal athletic meetings in Scotland, and the general opinion of his rivals in the games’ arena was that they could not have wished for a finer sportsman or a more manly fellow than CJ Niven.”

Charlie has no marked grave but is remembered on the Le Touret Memorial at Pas de Calais.

Anyone who thinks they might be related to or has information about him is asked to get in touch via DBS-MOD-WarDetectives@mod.gov.uk

The war detectives are currently working from home and unable to access emails, but will be able to pick up correspondence upon return to the office.