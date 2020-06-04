Search for new contractor for Aberdeen harbour expansion project

Bosses at Aberdeen’s long-awaited harbour expansion project have tonight insisted the main contractor has not pulled out – despite inviting bids from companies to complete unfinished work.

Fears were raised that Dragados UK, the principal contractor for the £350 million South Harbour development, had ended its involvement after £15m worth of work was put out to tender.

However, the Aberdeen Harbour Board has today insisted that is not the case, and told the Evening Express it remains “in talks” with the firm about how to proceed after lockdown.

A spokesman said Dragados “remains the principal contractor” behind the Nigg Bay programme.

A new contractor is being sought to complete unfinished work on the project after construction was halted due to Covid-19.

It was feared continued delays could lead to erosion of infrastructure which has already been put in place.

Works required include dredging, excavation and construction.

Contract documents state the work is required to “prevent coastal erosion impacting on local infrastructure and loss of partially constructed works and associated potential impact on the marine environment”.

The harbour board spokesman said: “We remain fully committed to the South Harbour development but like many construction projects across the country, we are looking at how we proceed once work can restart.

“As part of our response to the current situation, and to mitigate against the impact of Covid-19, we are now in talks with our current principal contractor for the construction of South Harbour, Dragados UK, about the best way forward and we are considering all possible courses of action.”